DSS Seizes Large Cache of Weapons in Delta, Arrests Two Suspects

The Department of State Services (DSS) has seized a large cache of sophisticated weapons in Delta State and arrested two suspects believed to be part of an arms trafficking network.

Sources said the operation followed several days of surveillance and intelligence gathering aimed at stopping the spread of illegal weapons in the South-South region.

The recovered items include assault rifles, magazines, live ammunition, and other military-grade equipment, which were hidden and being prepared for transport before the DSS intercepted them.

A senior security official described the operation as a major success in the fight against crime and in maintaining national security.

The two suspects are now in DSS custody for further questioning as investigations continue to uncover others involved in the illegal arms network.