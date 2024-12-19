California to End Gasoline Vehicle Sales by 2035

California has secured approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for a ban on the sale of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035.

The new regulation, part of the state’s environmental strategy, will require 80% of new vehicles to be electric, with up to 20% to be plug-in hybrids.

This move, announced in 2020, aligns with California’s Clean Air Act and is expected to reduce the state’s carbon footprint.

Despite opposition from former President Donald Trump, who promised to overturn the initiative, California remains committed to driving innovation in the automotive sector.

Other states, including New York and Oregon, have adopted similar plans, though their future implementation may depend on upcoming federal decisions.

