Native Doctors Arrested by Agunechemba Operatives yet to be Charged -Lawyer Raises Alarm

A human rights advocate, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor has condemned the continued detention of some citizens of Anambra State arrested by the State’s Agunechemba operatives, without charging them to court.

Five weeks ago, a notorious native doctor in Oba, Idemili South Council Area of the state popularly known as Akwa Okuko, another Okija-based native doctor, Eke-Hit and some others were nabbed for allegedly preparing charms for criminals and involving in other fraudulent crimes.

The government had said forensic investigation would be conducted on some of the charms recovered at their various shrines before they will be charged accordingly.

But, Ejiofor in a statement Saturday, marking five weeks the arrests were conducted, regretted that the citizens were arbitrarily arrested and detained in a private facility controlled by the state government.

He said it is shocking to note that the persons have not been charged with any offence or brought before any court of law, in flagrant violation of their fundamental rights.

The lawyer noted that more disturbing is the fact that the individuals were not placed under the custody of the Police, the Department of State Services (DSS), or even the military for investigation.

Instead, he said, they have remained unlawfully detained without any formal explanation from the state government, while regretting that some individuals were applauding the act.

“For five weeks, the Anambra State Government has failed to provide any official briefing or statement to the public on the status of these detainees. This lack of transparency is unacceptable.

“We are often quick to criticize the Federal Government or its agencies for abuse of power, including enforced disappearances and illegal detentions. Yet, here we are, witnessing similar acts at the state level.

“I want to say that I will never support anyone proven to be aiding or abetting criminal activities in our land. If there is verifiable evidence implicating or linking any individual to the commission of any crime, the law must take its course,” he said.

Ejiofor stated that he is not in contrast with the genuine efforts of the state government to rid the state of criminals, noting that he had commended the Chukwuma Soludo administration for his strides in the security area.

He however, maintained that as a civilized state, Anambra government and its arms must operate within the ambits of the law and not arbitrarily violate the rights of citizens.

He said; “I have previously commended the Anambra State Government’s Agụnechemba security outfit for its efforts in restoring order. The security outfit has done well, in restoring some level of security in the state, and the Soludo administration deserves credit for its achievements.

“However, I have always stressed the need for professionalism and adherence to rules of engagement by security agents, to minimize casualties and avoid unnecessary errors.

“I have consistently spoken out against infractions by the Federal Government and its agencies, and I will not hesitate to do the same when our own state government errs.

“Anambra is a civilized state, and we must lead by example. When citizens are arrested for any alleged offense, they must be handed over to the appropriate security agencies, investigated, and, if necessary, charged to court within the legally stipulated timeframe, when a prima facie case is established.

“If, however, these detainees are not under investigation but undergoing rehabilitation, the state government must inform the public. If no incriminating evidence has been found against them, they must be released immediately and unconditionally.”