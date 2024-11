Darkness has again beclouded Nigeria after the National grid collapsed for the second time in three days this morning.

The grid collapsed which occurred at about 11.27am marks the 12th time the grid is collapsing in 2024 alone.

Meanwhile, the Transmission Company of Nigeria has not issued an official statement on the reason the recent grid collapse.

It would be recalled that when the grid collapsed on Tuesday November 5, TCN blamed it on lines and generator trips.