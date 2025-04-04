Dan Bello and the Dirt He Hurls at Sheikh Bala Lau

Let me begin this column with a famous and authentic saying of the noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in Sunan Abi Dawud, Hadith no. 3641. He says: “The learned (ulama) are the heirs of the Prophets, and the Prophets leave neither dinar nor dirham (i.e. wealth), leaving only knowledge, and he who takes it takes an abundant portion.” The emphasis in this Hadith is that the ulama are not to be known for their wealth (even when they are wealthy) but for their knowledge which makes them successors to the Prophets.

Some ulama are materialistic nowadays so much so that their lifestyle, their attires, and the expensive jewelries they display have led people to pay attention to their outlooks rather than their knowledge and piety. What is more, their unholy alliance with the politicians dents their image so much so that people readily believe any uncomplimentary scathing remarks made about them. This is unfortunate.

Few days ago, Dan Bello stirred the hornet’s nest when he hurled some dirt at a prominent cleric, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau, in the North. Bala Lau is the National Chairman of Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatul Sunnah (JIBWIS) which is said to be the largest Salafi movement in Nigeria. Dan Bello claims, among other things, that Bala Lau has 30 different bank accounts; that he squandered huge amount of government funds meant for the execution of different projects; and that fake compan(ies) is/are registered by him to get unmerited government contracts.

This has sent the entire social media into a frenzy. Some are pained that Dan Bello is indirectly working against Islam by exposing the misdeeds of a cleric with such a commanding height. (This is on the assumption that his allegations are not out of place). There is also a group that outrightly dismissed Dan Bello as a purveyor of lies who wants to be relevant by all means, even if by bringing down a renowned scholar. Many queued behind Dan Bello and expressed their annoyance against the clerical class whom they said are far away from being heirs to the Prophets—going by their romance with the political class.

In the meantime, before my analysis, who is Dan Bello? He is Bello Galadanchi, an eclectic and multifaceted personality. He is a Nigerian-American content creator, comedian, teacher (with a PhD), journalist, filmmaker, and entrepreneur. I think what marks him out and thrusts him into fame is his satirical videos, with which he exposes the staggering corruption of the political class and government atrocities against the masses. His satirical dragnet, which respects no one, somehow ensnared a big fish (Bala Lau) in the cesspool of corruption. Would Bala Lau and JIBWIS come out clean of these allegations? Time will tell.

At this juncture, I will like to address some questions. Many have expressed concerns about ulama’s acceptance of government contracts, questioning its propriety. If the allegation that Bala Lau has about 30 bank accounts is true, wouldn’t that be too outrageous? Why should religious movement enmesh itself in politics as dirty as that of Nigeria’s? Do the ostentatious outfits, the kingly lifestyle, and the expensive attire adorned by some of these ulama justify the common narrative of overwhelming poverty in the North?

The question about the ulama accepting contract from government is a misnomer—the question is problematic. It should not be asked in the first place. It is as if the ulama are not Nigerian citizens. So if Bala Lau accepts government contract, he does that within his fundamental rights as Nigerian citizen. No one, in his right sense, should criticize him or any other cleric for being awarded contract by government provided they merit the award. Now, did Bala Lau execute the contract(s) he got from government or not (if he actually got some contracts)? This is another topic entirely.

What about his 30 bank accounts? I am not aware that having multiple accounts is against any law in Nigeria. Although, having 30 bank accounts can give room for suspicion. Clerics are always advised to steer clear from suspicious activities since they are (ideally) heirs to the Prophets. And that Bala Lau has 30 different bank accounts is still an allegation. He should deny it if it is a lie.

On the question of religious groups and their meddlesome with politics, my answer to it is a counter question: why shouldn’t they participate in politics? Are religious groups constitutionally barred from participating in politics? JIBWIS for instance campaigned for the Tinubu/Shettima Muslim-Muslim ticket. These two politicians who are now Nigerian Presidents and Vice President respectively are not members of JIBWIS.

In the next cycle of elections, JIBWIS may go beyond that to present Bala Lau and any other notable Izala cleric (maybe Sheikh Yahaya Jingir) as their Muslim-Muslim and even Northern-Northern candidates. In case JIBWIS does that, it will still be an expression of the constitutional rights of its members to vote and to be voted for. However, the ulama should know that when they choose to participate in politics (especially in democracy), their flesh is not poisonous as it was traditionally thought to be. It is the reason why comedians like Dan Bello would strip a cleric naked and people would still clap for him. But the ulama can build a wall of integrity around themselves and be respected (even when they participate in politics) by the likes of Dan Bello.

What about the kingly lifestyle of some clerics and their ostentatious attire? I will say they did not learn this from the Prophet (SAW) who lived a life of a servant that he truly was. Yet, the ulama have the right to adorn themselves with expensive attire provided they legally earn their wealth. But how could this be justifiable in a region where there exist millions of almajiris in tatters (and even so in the name of religion) while their ulama’s attires are outrageously expensive? Well, this is a moral question; not a legal question. Yet, it is an appropriate question to ask.

All said, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau should prove to the world that Dan Bello is only acting drama as a comedian that he is and whose allegations should be taken with a pinch of salt. Bala Lau’s reaction so far to the allegations leaves much to be desired. He and other ranting clerics, should prove his innocence in the court of law. Dan Bello should be sued. As it is said, it is not about babbar riga (large robe). It is about convincing counter-evidence that should lay bare the falsity of Dan Bello’s allegations. Already, in the court of public opinion, the pendulum seems to be swinging in favor of Dan Bello. In addition, Dan Bello’s allegations against Bala Lau have opened some old wounds. People have started talking about Dasukigate and how some clerics were complicit. They have also started talking about some unholy romances between clerics and politicians.

I wish Bala Lau comes out clean. Dan Bello could be wrong. If he is wrong, that would be bad of him and stupid of him. If he is right, that will be a defeat of a cleric by a comedian. In that case, it means our clerics would need to work hard to clean their stable if they want to remain the lighthouse of guidance which they should be. For the ulama that are truly heirs to the Prophets and have demonstrated that in their conducts, may they continue to be strengthened on the path of righteousness.

Concluding this column, I learnt about the demise of Dr Idris Dutsen Tanshi (Dr Tawhid)—a no-nonsense cleric from Bauchi State. Although very controversial, he was not known to be embroiled in government contract palaver. He was not accustomed to supporting the oppressors against the oppressed, a stance some clerics have now notoriously adopted. He will be missed by many. His departure may also be celebrated in some quarters because of his tough, hardline, and uncompromising stance on many religious issues which always pitches him against his opponents. May Allah forgive his sins and accept him as His sincere servant.

Abdulkadir Salaudeen

salahuddeenabdulkadir@gmail.com