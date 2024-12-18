Nancy Isime Unveils New Home on Her 33rd Birthday

Nollywood actress and TV personality, Nancy Isime, is marking her 33rd birthday with a major life achievement: unveiling her brand-new home!

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, Nancy shared her inspiring journey of going from living in an uncompleted building with her father to becoming a proud homeowner.

Reflecting on her past, Nancy opened up about a promise she made to herself as a teenager. She recalled sitting in an unfinished house, surrounded by bare walls and limited resources, and vowing to change her story one day.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ DDq31Q2KArx/?utm_source=ig_ web_copy_link&igsh= MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

“I remember so clearly,” she wrote, “I was about 13, sitting in what was going to be our new home – an uncompleted building. There were no floors, no ceilings, no doors, no windows, no running water. Just our beloved well, which we relied on for everything, including drinking water.”

With determination and hard work, Nancy kept that promise. On December 18, 2022, she gifted her father a fully completed and furnished home, fulfilling his lifelong dream.

Fast forward to December 15, 2023 – Nancy achieved yet another personal milestone. She received the keys and ownership papers to her very own dream house.

“Three months before that day,” she revealed, “I didn’t even think this would be a possibility in my life.”

Grateful for her journey, Nancy added, “This is 33! Which of the Lord’s blessings can I deny? None.”

Nancy Isime is celebrated as one of Nollywood’s finest talents. She has starred in several hit movies and series, including Everybody Loves Jennifer, Blood Sisters, and Kambili, among others.

