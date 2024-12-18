Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa Shatters Box Office Records!

Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa has smashed box office records, raking in an incredible ₦206 million during its opening weekend.

Local film distributor FilmOne Entertainment shared the exciting news today, December 16, 2024, via Instagram.

“When Jenifa drops, the world stops. 38,000 cinema seats filled, and records officially broken. Big love to our amazing Jenifa franchise fans you did this!. Let’s pull up more numbers,” the distributor proudly announced.

FilmOne also revealed that Everybody Loves Jenifa earned the highest single-day grossing performance ever, pulling in ₦87.8 million. The film had the strongest opening weekend of 2024, bringing in a whopping 38,353 admissions across cinemas nationwide.

On Saturday, Box Office Nigeria reported that Everybody Loves Jenifa broke every previous box office record held by a Nigerian film, even surpassing Funke Akindele’s 2023 record.

https://www.instagram.com/p/ DDow4lmtZxx/?utm_source=ig_ web_copy_link&igsh= MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

“Everybody Loves Jenifa shattered box office records yesterday. It had the biggest opening day for a Nollywood film with ₦45.2 million! ELJ drew 9,409 admissions, surpassing ATCJ’s 8,870 despite not screening at Genesis and missing most of the day at Silverbird Cinemas. All of these are outside of the advanced screenings. Please note that final figures could be slightly more,” stated Box Office Nigeria.

The movie’s phenomenal success comes in spite of economic challenges and rising ticket prices. Fans flocked to cinemas in impressive numbers, showing unwavering support for the beloved Jenifa franchise.

Funke Akindele’s latest masterpiece is not just a film; it’s a cultural phenomenon that brings people together and proves that Nigerian cinema is stronger than ever.

