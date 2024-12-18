Davido to Headline London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige

Big news for music fans! Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Davido is joining forces with legendary rapper 50 Cent and R&B icon Mary J. Blige for an unforgettable concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 3, 2025.

This isn’t just any concert, it’s a historic moment. Davido, one of Africa’s most celebrated music stars, has already conquered the O2 Arena and countless global stages. Now, he’s stepping up for his first UK stadium headline show at the 60,000-seat Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

To make the night even more iconic, Davido will be joined by two global powerhouses: 50 Cent, the rap superstar with timeless hits, and Mary J. Blige, the queen of soulful R&B and a nine-time Grammy winner. Together, they’ll deliver an epic mix of Afrobeats, hip-hop, and soul music that promises to have fans on their feet all night.

The concert is part of Iconic’s ongoing headline series, known for uniting music legends from across genres to create thrilling live experiences.

But that’s not all. Davido is gearing up to release his highly anticipated fifth album, ‘5ive,’ in March 2025. This means fans can look forward to hearing fresh tracks alongside his classic hits during this monumental performance.

With this show, Davido will officially become the second African artist to perform at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, following Wizkid’s groundbreaking sold-out concerts there in 2023.

If you love great music, this is one event you don’t want to miss. Save the date July 3, 2025. Whether you’re vibing to Davido’s Afrobeats, 50 Cent’s rap classics, or Mary J. Blige’s soulful hits, this night promises to be nothing short of legendary.

Tickets are expected to sell out fast, so get ready to grab yours and witness history in the making!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...