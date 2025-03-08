Naira Plunges to Record Low Against the Dollar Amid Rising Demand

The Nigerian naira has weakened significantly, trading at N1,550 per U.S. dollar in the parallel market as demand for foreign currency surges.

Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) ongoing efforts to stabilize the foreign exchange market, the local currency continues to face depreciation pressures.

Persistent Pressure on the Naira

The naira opened the week at N1,500 per dollar in the unofficial market, maintaining that level for over two weeks before dipping to its current rate. Meanwhile, in the official market, the CBN reported an exchange rate of N1,512 per dollar as of Thursday, signaling continued volatility in Nigeria’s FX market.

Experts attribute the naira’s decline to a higher demand for the U.S. dollar than the available supply. Bismarck Rewane, Managing Director of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, explained that some level of currency adjustment is inevitable when an exchange rate deviates from its fair market value.

“This year, the naira’s misalignment is not as severe as in 2023, making the path to stabilization less challenging,” Rewane stated.

Foreign Investors Exit Nigeria Amid Currency Volatility

Investor confidence in Nigeria remains shaky, as foreign investors pulled out N455.62 billion from the Nigerian stock market in 2024, surpassing the total inflows recorded within the same period. This capital flight has worsened concerns about the country’s economic outlook despite the CBN’s policies aimed at improving liquidity in the FX market.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed that foreign transactions for the year totaled N852.03 billion, with outflows accounting for 53.47% (N455.62 billion), while inflows stood at N396.41 billion.

Market analysts cite the naira’s volatility and rising inflation as key reasons behind the mass exit of foreign investors. The uncertainty surrounding Nigeria’s economy has discouraged long-term investment, further putting pressure on the local currency.

Global Forex Market: U.S. Dollar Struggles Amid Economic Uncertainty

The U.S. dollar index dropped to a four-month low on Friday as geopolitical risks and weak economic data fueled market concerns. Investors were on edge ahead of the release of U.S. job reports, which could offer clues about the Federal Reserve’s next policy move.

Major Global Currency Movements

The Japanese yen remained strong against the dollar, maintaining its highest level since October 2024.

The Swiss franc also gained strength, reaching a three-month high.

The euro soared to a four-month peak, hitting $1.08, supported by the European Central Bank’s (ECB) aggressive rate cuts and rising bond yields.

Trump’s Tariff Policy Sparks Market Anxiety

Market volatility heightened after former U.S. President Donald Trump announced a plan to impose equal tariffs on all U.S. trading partners by April 2. While the dollar slipped against the Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso, investors remained cautious about the impact of Trump’s trade policies on global markets.

Federal Reserve Policy and Economic Slowdown Concerns

The Federal Reserve is closely monitoring economic indicators as mixed data adds to fears of a potential economic slowdown.

Planned layoffs in the U.S. surged to 172,017 in February, with 62,242 job cuts from 17 federal agencies.

The U.S. trade deficit hit a record high, driven by businesses increasing import levels ahead of potential tariff changes.

The ECB raised its inflation forecast for the eurozone from 2.1% to 2.3%, signaling potential shifts in monetary policy.

Outlook: Where Does the Naira Go From Here?

The naira’s depreciation reflects deeper structural challenges within Nigeria’s economy, including FX shortages, inflationary pressures, and capital flight. While the CBN’s monetary policies aim to stabilize the currency, market participants remain cautious about the long-term outlook.

For Nigeria to regain investor confidence and stabilize its currency, policymakers must:

Enhance foreign exchange liquidity by attracting more inflows.

by attracting more inflows. Improve investor sentiment by creating a predictable and stable FX market.

by creating a predictable and stable FX market. Address inflationary pressures to maintain purchasing power.

With global economic uncertainties persisting, the naira’s fate in the coming months will largely depend on Nigeria’s ability to implement sustainable economic reforms and restore investor confidence.