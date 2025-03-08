Hypertensive Disorders, Bleeding Leading Causes of Maternal Deaths -WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that severe bleeding, or haemorrhage, and hypertensive disorders, particularly preeclampsia, are among the primary causes of maternal deaths worldwide.

The WHO’s study, published on March 8, 2025, states that these conditions contributed to nearly 80,000 deaths in 2020.

In addition, 50,000 more deaths were linked to other related health issues.

The WHO report underlines the alarming lack of access to essential healthcare for many women, especially during and after childbirth, which is crucial to reducing maternal fatalities.

The findings are part of the first global update on maternal death causes since the adoption of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015.

The study also points to other health conditions, like infectious diseases and chronic illnesses such as diabetes, HIV/AIDS, and anemia, which together caused nearly 25% of pregnancy-related deaths.

Many of these conditions remain undetected or untreated until severe complications occur, further raising risks for women.

Dr. Pascale Allotey, WHO’s Director of Sexual and Reproductive Health and Research, stressed the need for better healthcare services before, during, and after childbirth.

According to the report, about 287,000 maternal deaths occurred globally in 2020, which averages to one death every two minutes.

The report shows that bleeding, particularly around or after childbirth, is responsible for nearly one-third of maternal deaths, while preeclampsia accounts for another 16%.

Other causes include infections, pulmonary embolism, and complications from unsafe abortions.

While the report calls for improvements in maternity care, it also highlights the challenges faced by lower-income countries, where up to one-third of women don’t receive critical postnatal care in the days after childbirth.

The WHO’s study also stresses the importance of tackling the underlying health issues that increase maternal death risks, such as noncommunicable diseases and malnutrition.

A holistic approach, including comprehensive care during pregnancy