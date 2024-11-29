NEMA Wins Outstanding Emergency Management Agency Award at 2024 Ceremony

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was honored as the most outstanding emergency management agency at the 2024 Security and Emergency Management Awards on Thursday.

The award was presented by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Malagi, during the event hosted by Emergency Digest in Abuja.

Representing the minister, the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mallam Jibrin Ndace, praised NEMA for its exceptional performance, particularly in responding to this year’s severe flooding.

Other award recipients included the Chief of Defense Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, the Director General of VON, the Nigerian Police Force, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

