Mysterious Woman: Is it game over for Pere and Mercy

The big Brother Naija all stars housemates are always giving us a show even though the season is over.

It appears that the Percy ship has finally capsized and there is no saving this time.

Pere Egbi and Mercy Eke who seem to be the only surviving ship after the show has now sunk deep.

Recall how these two gave us a show during their final days in the big brother house. They were late bloomers as their closeness started towards the end of the show. They did give us some couple goal moments, shared a few kisses here and there.

And even after the show they were always seen lived up together at events and in their interviews.

Pere speaks highly of Mercy and even confessed that Mercy Lambo was his ideal type of woman.

Mercy however posted a video of gifts she received from an alleged lover just when fans were happy that things was beginning moving smoothly in their camp Pere came out to reveal that he did not buy the gifts and he has no idea who it was. What a blow!

However last night Pere was seen with a mystery woman holding hands after he announced on Twitter that he is moving to Ghana.

Pere spotted with a mystery girl in Ghana#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/L7gKHm1hWX — AE (@AssistantEbukaa) November 4, 2023

Few hours later Mercy took to her twitter and posted “Game over👿time.”

Not sure what that meant but it doesn’t look good.

