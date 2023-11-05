Enyimba sign Man of the Match award deal with Infinix

Enyimba FC of Aba today announced the signing of a partnership deal with Infinix Mobile Company. The People’s Elephant put pen to paper with Infinix as the company will now reward a man-of-the-match player with an Infinix phone worth N300,000 in all of their home league games beginning today when they take on Kwara United.

Club Chairman Kanu Nwankwo disclosed the update to the club media, stating the reward will commence today when they host Kwara United:

“Starting from our home game this Sunday against Kwara United, we would start rewarding man of the match in our games.

“The deal with our partners sponsoring the award will see the winner getting an Infinx phone worth about three hundred thousand naira (N300,000) for every of our home games.

“The same gesture will also be given to the player who will emerge as the player of the month every month.

“We would continue to motivate the players with the best standard practice as is obtainable in Europe.

“The team has gone through some patch parts in the past weeks, but with the away draw in Kaduna against Niger Tornadoes, the boys need all the motivation to get the job done against Kwara United in Aba and that’s what we are doing.

“The result in Kaduna was a good reaction to what happened in the continental games and with this kind of push the boys can get us back to the continent with a good run in the league this season.”

Enyimba’s involvement in the CAF Champions League and Africa Football League, which have been eliminated, has seen them play the fewest games this season in the league. With three games at hand, the People’s Elephant sits in 19th place with 4 points after three games.

