At 2023 Anambra Anglican Community Prayer Rally, Soludo Preaches Ecumenism

Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo on Saturday, called for unity of faith among christians in the country, to ensure prayer that works for the Nigerian nation.

The governor made the call when he joined the Anglican Communion in the state for the 2023 Prayer Rally.

The event which held at Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, saw Governor Soludo with his Deputy, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim take part in the Anglican Communion biggest annual prayer rally where evangelism and prayers for libration, peace and progress of the state formed the major high point.

Governor Soludo in his speech called for the unity of all Christendom in the State, adding that true ecumenism will foster peace and progress of Anambra State.

While emphasizing that Anambra is a Christian state, Governor Soludo tasked them to always play their part in ensuring a better life for people Anambra, especially the downtrodden.

“I want to appreciate the Anglican Communion for their role in building a modest society through evangelism, quality education and healthcare.

“Here we have a partnership with the Church that works, especially in the Health and Education sectors.

“I want to appeal to the church to take more care of the poor people through reduction of school fees so as to give every child equal opportunity.

“On our part as government, we vow to keep doing our best to enthrone a peaceful and progressive Anambra State,” he said.

The governor insisted that the agenda of a livable and prosperous Anambra State is driven by compassion and transformation, promising to always partner with the church to sustain positive change.

Earlier in his remarks, the Archbishop of the Province of the Niger, the Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim explained that the event was to seek the face of God concerning the state and the nation.

The congregation prayed for Governor Soludo, his Solution team and the entire Anambra State to succeed and be secured.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, the State Chairman of APGA, Barrister Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, were also present at the annual prayer rally.

