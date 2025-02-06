My Kids Don’t Live in Nigeria Anymore– Bovi Opens Up on Relocating His Family

Popular comedian Bovi has revealed that he has moved his family abroad.

Speaking on the ‘Uncolored’ podcast, Bovi explained that his children now live in the UK because he believes the Nigerian educational system tolerates bullying.

“My kids don’t live in Nigeria anymore. They’ve been in the UK for two years now. It wasn’t planned at first—my first son went in 2021 for boarding school,” he shared.

Bovi recalled his own experience in a Nigerian boarding school, saying it made him street-smart. However, he didn’t want his kids to experience the same system, where bullying is often disguised as senior students “disciplining” their juniors.

On the issue of Nigerians relocating in large numbers, Bovi pointed out that the country’s saving grace has been the absence of war, famine, or natural disasters.

“We lose 500 doctors a year, but 200 new ones come in. It’s like using a balm on a deep wound—that’s why the problem hasn’t exploded yet,” he said.

He advised the government to study Western countries and understand why professionals prefer working there. He emphasized that it’s not just about money but also about having stable working conditions.

“It’s not perfect over there, but at least there’s a level of decency. In Nigeria, patients die due to power failures during surgery or lack of blood. If you were a doctor, would you want to work under those conditions? The answer is no,” he concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...