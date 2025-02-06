AC Milan Eye Permanent Deal for João Félix

In a surprising update, AC Milan have expressed their desire to keep João Félix beyond his current short-term loan.

Despite the loan deal from Chelsea not including a buy option clause, Milan director Geoffrey Moncada remains optimistic about the possibility of a permanent move.

According to Moncada, the Italian giants have an “excellent relationship” with Chelsea, which could pave the way for negotiations in the summer. While acknowledging that the decision ultimately depends on both AC Milan and João Félix, Moncada hinted that a permanent transfer is not entirely off the table.

The 23-year-old Portuguese forward joined AC Milan on loan in January, and his impressive performance has reportedly caught the eye of the Milan hierarchy. With the summer transfer window looming, discussions between AC Milan and Chelsea are expected to take place, potentially leading to a permanent deal for Félix.

Moncada’s comments suggest that AC Milan are willing to explore all options to keep Félix at the San Siro. However, the outcome remains uncertain, and much will depend on the negotiations between the two clubs.

As the summer transfer window approaches, AC Milan fans will be keeping a close eye on developments surrounding João Félix’s future. With the club’s hierarchy openly expressing their desire to keep the talented forward, the next few months promise to be intriguing for all parties involved.

