My Administration Ready to Do More for Deltans -Oborevwori 

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Thursday, said his administration was poised to deliver life-changing projects for the people ahead of his second-year anniversary.

Governor Oborevwori disclosed this in his opening remarks at the maiden State Executive Council meeting for 2025 at Exco Chamber, Government House, Asaba.

He said his administration had lined up humongous projects across the three senatorial districts and urged Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to fastrack the process of awarding the projects in line with his administration’s MORE Agenda.

He said: “Today is the first Exco meeting of the state this year and we are happy to make use of this dry season to achieve a lot in our infrastructure drive.

“Today, Deltans will know that my administration is ready to do more for them. There are a lot we hope to achieve with today’s Exco meeting because it promises to be the best Exco meeting since our administration started.

“We are touching all the Senatorial districts and all local government areas have been carried along with the huge amounts we are spending this period.

“Deltans will be very happy and that is what we want. We are doing this in line with our MORE Agenda because we have promised Deltans that we are going to advance the state through the MORE Agenda and that is what we are doing.

“We are doing it so that the people will be happy and I want to advise the Ministries, Departments and Agencies to make sure they fast track the process of award of these contracts.

“We are already in February; we just have few months to the rainy season and I believe that we will have a lot of projects for inauguration during our second year anniversary in office,” he added.

