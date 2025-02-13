“We Are Sorry” – MTN Apologizes Amid Backlash Over 200% Data Price Increase  

MTN Nigeria has apologized to its customers after a sudden increase in data prices sparked outrage.

The cost of the popular 15GB weekly data bundle rose from N2,000 to N6,000, a 200% increase that left many users frustrated.

Customers took to social media to express their anger over the unexpected hike.

In response, MTN released a statement acknowledging the frustration and asking for understanding.

The company admitted that the price change was upsetting and assured customers that it values their support.

The telecommunications company wrote in a tweet:

“We don cast. We get it and admit it. Let’s just say na mistake.”

“To our 15G digital bundle lovers,

You dey vex. We know.

“We know how upsetting it must have been to suddenly wake up to a 200% increase on your favourite digital bundle.

“We could share several reasons, and provide explanations, but omo, all that one na story.

“We don cast. We get it and admit it. Let’s just say na mistake.

“In this love season, don’t stay angry with us. Please forgive and forget. You matter die and we will never stop showing you how much.

“Let’s continue our relationship.

Thank you for your understanding.”

For now, MTN is the only telecom provider that has implemented the new pricing.

However, Airtel and Globacom are expected to follow suit after the Nigerian Communications Commission approved a 50% tariff increase in January.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...