JUST IN: EU Parliament Urges Nigeria to Release Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, Repeal Blasphemy Laws

The European Parliament has passed an urgent resolution (RC-B10-0101/2025) calling for the immediate and unconditional release of Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a Sufi Muslim singer sentenced to death for alleged blasphemy in Kano State.

The motion also demands the repeal of Nigeria’s blasphemy laws, citing human rights violations and international obligations.

Sharif-Aminu has been imprisoned since 2020, despite his conviction being overturned in 2021. His appeal to Nigeria’s Supreme Court in 2022 remains unresolved.

The resolution also calls for the release of three others facing similar charges: Abdulazeez Inyass, Abduljabar Nasiru Kabara, and Isma’ila Sani Isah.

The EU Parliament condemned Nigeria’s blasphemy laws as a violation of the country’s constitution and international agreements, urging authorities to abolish the death penalty for blasphemy.

The UN previously declared Sharif-Aminu’s detention a human rights violation and demanded his release.

International human rights lawyer Kola Alapinni celebrated the resolution’s passage, stating it was overwhelmingly supported with “almost no dissenting voice.”

