Muslim Doctors: El-Zakzaky’s Life Seriously At Risk, Suffering From Virulent Lead Poisoning

The government of Nigeria under the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari might have okayed the foreign medical trip of the detained leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife following intense backstage pressure from a group of Muslim medical doctors.

The Shi’ites leader and his wife, Zeenat finally traveled out of the country on Monday. They reportedly departed Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, to India for medical treatment at about 6:30 pm Nigerian time, aboard a commercial airliner, Emirates.

They were moved from Kaduna, where they had been in government detention since December 2015, to Abuja on Sunday. Apart from some security personnel who accompanied them, family members were also on the trip.

The trip became possible as 186 Muslim doctors raised serious concern of the health of the Shi’ites leader, stressing the need for special medical care even in case of complete medical treatment. One of the doctors who signed a letter to President Buhari, Dr. Pourrahim Najafabadi, said ‘’there is serious risk to Sheikh’s life if he is kept under detention’’.

Najafabadi, the founder and spokesperson of a group of expert physicians who volunteered to treat El-Zakzaky, pointed out that the Shi’ites leader needs to be cured by an experienced medical team of physicians in a specialised multi-specialty hospital outside Nigeria.

‘’With the current physical condition of the Sheikh, especially the virulent lead poisoning, Sheikh’s life is seriously at risk by delayed treatment’’, he said.

The World Health Organisatio (WHO) says:

Lead is a cumulative toxicant that affects multiple body systems and is particularly harmful to young children.

Lead in the body is distributed to the brain, liver, kidney and bones. It is stored in the teeth and bones, where it accumulates over time. Human exposure is usually assessed through the measurement of lead in blood.

Lead in bone is released into blood during pregnancy and becomes a source of exposure to the developing fetus.

There is no known level of lead exposure that is considered safe.

Lead exposure is preventable.

‘’Lead is a naturally occurring toxic metal found in the Earth’s crust. Its widespread use has resulted in extensive environmental contamination, human exposure and significant public health problems in many parts of the world’’, the global health body added, pointing out that important sources of environmental contamination include mining, smelting, manufacturing and recycling activities, and, in some countries, the continued use of leaded paint, leaded gasoline, and leaded aviation fuel.

According to WHO, ‘’more than three quarters of global lead consumption is for the manufacture of lead-acid batteries for motor vehicles. Lead is, however, also used in many other products, for example pigments, paints, solder, stained glass, lead crystal glassware, ammunition, ceramic glazes, jewellery, toys and in some cosmetics and traditional medicines. Drinking water delivered through lead pipes or pipes joined with lead solder may contain lead. Much of the lead in global commerce is now obtained from recycling.’’

A virulent disease or poison is therefore, dangerous and spreads or affects people very quickly.

The concerned 186 doctors from Pakistan, India, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq warned President Buhari of El-Zakzaky’s physical conditions and asked his administration to transfer him to a well-equipped hospital as soon as possible.

The letter was published on Monday by Fars News, an Iranian news agency. The report did not indicate what date the letter was written by the doctors or whether it was written after a Kaduna High Court the previous week approved a leave for El-Zakzaky and his wife, to seek medicare in India.

The Department of State Services (DSS), the country’s secret police, had said after it was served with the court order that they will comply with it. El-Zakzaky has been in detention since 2015, following a clash between his Shi’ite adherents and the Nigerian military.

About 300 Shiite members including three of El-Zakzaky’s children were killed. Many were buried in a mass grave.

Behold, the full text of the letter to President Buhari:

‘’In the past several months, the world has constantly received troubling news regarding the health of one of the prominent figures in Nigeria, Shaikh Ibrahim Zakzaky. Both Skaikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife are kept in prison and the health status of both of them is very alarming.

‘’We have chosen to be doctors even after knowing that this job is very difficult and troublesome, but we chose to save people’s lives and preferred the health of the society over our personal interests.

‘’According to the medical reports regarding the health status of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky:

He is suffering from a total blindness in the left eye, and is also suffering from vision problems in the right eye including glaucoma and progressive macular atrophy. According to the diagnosis of the visiting physicians, Shaikh Zakzaky will lose his vision sooner or later if the current circumstances do not change. He has shown symptoms of Ischemic heart disease which can lead to Myocardial Infraction. He is also suffering from severe cervical spondylosis which has resulted to nerve root compression and symptoms are progressive causing insomnia. The experiments show that he has heavy metal toxicity including Lead and Cadmium. Laboratory tests that are performed on May 31st, 2019 show that blood lead level is 171.94µg/dl. Later on June 18th, 2019 this level was reported to be 231.48µg while in the last laboratory test the blood lead level was three times more than the toxicity level (grade 5 of poisoning).

‘’Based on the points highlighted above, Shaikh Ibrahim Zakzaky should be transferred to a well- equipped medical center that has Neuro-ophthalmologist, glaucoma specialist and low vision expert, cardiologist, orthopedist and neurologist. Also he may need to have a surgery to reduce intraocular pressure.

‘’We, doctors of different nationalities cannot take the health of any human for granted. This is something that is inherent in our obligation as doctors. Ignoring the critical health status of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky can end up in irreparable consequences.

‘’We request the government and parliament of Nigeria to immediately transfer him to a well-equipped hospital to prevent any unfortunate incidents.

A group of doctors from Pakistan, India, Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon and Iraq

