MTN Seeks Tariff Hike Amid Rising Operational Costs

MTN Nigeria is pushing for a 100% tariff increase on voice and data services, citing operational challenges.

The company’s CEO, Karl Toriola, attributed the request to surging costs driven by currency devaluation, inflation, and higher expenses for fuel, power, and essential materials like fibre cables and software licenses.

The telecom giant warned that current revenue levels are insufficient to sustain operations and maintain service quality.

Despite support from government regulations, such as infrastructure protection laws, the sector is grappling with sustainability issues.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has yet to approve the proposed hike, considering the economic strain on consumers.

The decision remains critical as operators balance service delivery and rising expenses in an unpredictable economic environment.

