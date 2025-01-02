UK Targets Human Smuggling Networks with New Restrictions

The UK government unveiled a fresh wave of measures aimed at dismantling people-smuggling operations, which include travel bans and limits on phone and social media use for suspected criminals.

These actions are part of the Border Security, Asylum, and Immigration Bill, designed to combat organised immigration crime.

The new legislation introduces Interim Orders that allow authorities to impose restrictions on individuals suspected of involvement in people smuggling.

These orders can be enacted by the High Court, even before a conviction is made, in order to disrupt illegal activities while investigations continue.

These restrictions may include travel bans, prohibitions on using mobile devices or social media, and limitations on financial transactions.

The measures also extend to associations with certain individuals. Violating these terms could result in a prison sentence of up to five years.

The government is determined to curb the influence of smuggling networks, which undermine border security and take advantage of vulnerable migrants.

The Home Secretary emphasized the need for stronger international cooperation to tackle these criminal organizations.

The new powers will support the Border Security Command, which was established with a £150 million budget to target organized immigration crime.

