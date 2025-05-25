Mrs. Soludo Bags Honorary Doctorate as Anambra University Marks 25th Anniversary

The wife of Anambra State Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, was among notable Anambra sons and daughters who were on Saturday honored with the award of honorary doctorate degrees by Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, Anambra State.

The awards were presented during the celebration of the 11th to 15th combined convocation ceremonies of the university.

The event, held at the university campus, Igbariam, gathered dignitaries, faculty, students, and alumni to honour the achievements of graduates and reflect on the institution’s strides in recent years.

The visitor to the University and Anambra Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo in his speech, reflected on the transformation of COOU since his administration took office, expressing appreciation to the successive state administrations that contributed to the growth of the institution.

He noted that the recent transformation at the university represents his government’s resolve to invest in education as a means of empowering the young people for the now and the future.

The Governor acknowledged that government alone cannot fast track the speed of development without partnerships with the private sector and communities, reinforcing the need for partnerships with the private sector and local communities to expedite development.

“Late Dr. Mbadinuju is not celebrated enough here. We must find something significant to immortalize him.

“I celebrate all men of goodwill who love and believe in education as the bridge to the future,” Soludo noted.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Kate Omenugha highlighted the university’s stable academic calendar, which has remained uninterrupted for several years.

“We are proud to combine five years of academic success into this celebration,” Omenugha said, adding that, “This stable academic calendar is a legacy we intend to sustain as we move forward.”

Prof. Omenugha expressed gratitude to Governor Soludo for his numerous supports to the university community, underscoring openness to partnerships that can enhance educational opportunities.

On his part, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council of COOU, Prof. Chidi Odinkalu emphasized the importance of communal engagement and forward-thinking in education, identifying a university community as an environment where disagreement can occur in a spirit of cordiality.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh commended the governor’s administration for prioritizing education as a foundation for progress. “Governor Soludo’s government remains unwavering in its mission to elevate education in our state,” she affirmed.

A highlight of the event was the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree in food science and nutrition to Mrs. Soludo, the governor’s wife, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the field, through her “Healthy Living with Nonye Soludo”

In her remarks, the Governor’s wife thanked the institution for the award and also expressed her profound gratitude to all for their support.

According to her, the award will spur her to continue to work for the growth and development of the society through her healthy living initiative.