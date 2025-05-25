Audacious leadership: Two years of Governor Umar Bago

Three years before he emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, for Niger State and, four years before he was elected governor, I published an article titled, All Eyes on Bago, in which I argued that, Honourable Umar Muhammad Bago, from his performance as Member of the Federal House of Representatives, possessed the right attitude to transform Niger State and launch her on the path of sustainable development.

In the piece, which was published in April, 2019, I observed thus: “For Honourable Umar Bago, the 2023 governorship election might yet turn out to be another payback. As the jostling for 2023 gets underway, the option available to the people of Niger state is to rally round a political game-changer who, even in the estimation of opponents, has an unrivalled commitment to empower people. After a sterling performance as a three-time federal lawmaker, Honourable Bago, the quintessential lawmaker, has distinguished himself as the man to launch Niger state on the path of greatness. … Bago has foresight; his foresight should count for Niger state!” How prophetic that has turned out to be!

Niger State, situated in the heart of Nigeria is a land of vast potential and a people with rich cultural heritage. Yet, for many years, the promise of the State remained largely untapped, leaving its industrious and hardworking people to yearn for a leader who could harness their collective strength and steer them towards a brighter future. This is the story of Muhammad Umar Bago, a man whose journey from humble beginnings to the esteemed position, first as a lawmaker in Nigeria’s House of Representatives and today, as Governor of Niger State, personifies the spirit of resilience, determination and unwavering commitment to excellence.

From whatever angle it is told, the story of Muhammad Umar Bago is not just a story of political success; it is as well a testament to the enduring spirit of the people of Niger State. It is also a reminder that, with the right leadership, even the most daunting challenges can be overcome and, a new dawn can, indeed rise. Over the past half century, the emergence of Honourable Umar Muhammad Bago as Governor of Niger State in 2023 represents the lone epochal event in the State to validate this conclusion.

In the history of human societies, there comes a moment when citizens have cause to applaud their government and hail their leader as the best things to happen to them. For the people of Niger State, Governor Umar Bago is that leader and, his tenure, is one such moment. Since he assumed the mantle of leadership on May 29, 2023, Governor Umar Bago has done enough to attract applause from friends and opponents alike. He has been praised for his determined and surefooted mission to build a thriving New Niger to which every citizen is proud to belong.

Essentially, Governor Umar Bago has brought panache to governance, thereby setting a template for those who will occupy the Office of Governor of Niger State after what promises to be his glorious and history-making tenure. Under the watch of Governor Umar Bago, Niger State is on the rise and the State will never be the same again. If this is an assumption, there are valid reasons to substantiate it. Governor Umar Bago has demystified governance and, by demystifying governance, he has proved that, with the right mindset, governance is about effective and efficient management of human and natural resource at the disposal of a leader. What this means is that, if past governors of the State were excused for underperforming in office, those who will succeed Governor Umar Bago will have no excuse to underachieve.

The midterm scorecard of Governor Umar Bago is a harbinger of hope. The past 24 months has, indeed, been characterized by a relentless pursuit of excellence through which Niger State has seen unprecedented scale of transformation. What has worked for the Farmer-Governor, as he fondly called, is his ability to lead, inspire and guide in order to transform Niger State. Perhaps, not much would have been achieved without the practical open-door policy of the Bago administration and its regular interface with citizens. Gradually, the gains of the past 24 months have blotted the state’s dark past of frittered opportunities from the psyche of citizens.

The concern in Niger State today has shifted from whether Governor Umar Bago will secure a second term to the search for a candidate who can outperform him after 2031..If truth be told, the tenure of Governor Umar Bago is a watershed as it marks a pivotal chapter in the chequered history of Niger State. With his focus on agricultural transformation, the vision of Governor Umar Bago for a prosperous and self-sufficient Niger State has inspired transformative changes across key sectors such as urban and rural renewal, transportation and road construction, education, healthcare and empowerment of women and youths. The ongoing landmark transformation in these key sectors is the focus of my upcoming book, Auspicious Leadership, which essentially chronicles the journey of Governor Umar Bago, through highlighting the hurdles he scaled, examining the strategies he employed in driving his vision and spotlighting his signature accomplishments that have set Niger State on the path of socioeconomic transformation.

More than being a one-stop assessment of the tenure of Governor Umar Bago, Audacious Leadership is a record of what Governor Umar Bago has done in so short a time to rewrite the story of Niger State. If it is settled that the tenure of Governor Umar Bago will serve as a barometer to gauge the performance of his successors, the people of Niger State, now aware of what a transparent and determined leadership is capable of achieving, will begin to ask probing questions. Audacious Leadership further tells the story of the emergence of a New Niger to present and future generations of how Governor Umar Bago, against all odds, laid the solid foundation for the emergence of a New Niger. Significantly, the book promises to be a guide for Nigerians and their political leaders as to where to locate a transformative leader to lead our beloved country in the not-too-distant future.

Like Niger State, Nigeria remains a work in progress. The future is filled with challenges and to meet the challenges, there has always been the need to raise a new breed of leaders. In executing the Office of Governor of Niger State since May, 2023, Governor Umar Bago has given practical meaning to the maxim of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt that the ‘future lies with those wise political leaders who realize that the great public is interested more in government than in politics’.

In effect, the Farmer-Governor has, in just two years, distinguished himself as one of the dynamic, constructive, positive and effective leaders needed to meet the challenges of an emerging Nigeria.

Magaji <magaji778@gmail.com> writes from Abuja