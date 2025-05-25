Catholic Priest Shot by Suspected Armed Herders in Benue

The Catholic Diocese of Makurdi has confirmed that Reverend Father Solomon Atongo was shot by suspected armed herders in an attack that occurred on Saturday evening in Benue State.

In an official letter dated May 24 and signed by Reverend Father Shima Ukpanya, Chancellor of the Diocese, the Church disclosed that Fr. Atongo, who serves as the Priest in Charge of St. Theresa’s Catholic Parish in Jimba, was ambushed along the Tyolaha axis of the Makurdi-Naka Road in Gwer West Local Government Area.

The Diocese appealed for prayers for Fr. Atongo, who is currently receiving medical attention for gunshot injuries sustained during the attack.

“I write on behalf the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Revd Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe, CMF, to inform and request for your Prayers for the quick recovery of one of our Priest Revd Fr Solomon Atongo who was attacked and shot this Evening around Tyolaha, Makurdi-Naka Road, Gwer west Local Government by suspected terrorist herdsmen.

“Let us unite in Prayer for God’s healing upon him as the medics try to stabilize him. May our Lady Mother of Perpetual Help intercede for us,” the letter read.

A source familiar with the situation disclosed that the priest is still alive and receiving treatment, expressing optimism about his chances of survival.

The attack adds to the growing list of violent incidents linked to suspected armed herders in parts of Benue State, an area frequently affected by clashes between farmers and herders.