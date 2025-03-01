Mozilla Addresses Concerns Over New Firefox Terms

Mozilla has responded to public concerns regarding its updated Terms of Use for the Firefox browser.

Users had raised alarms over language that seemed to grant Mozilla broad rights to data entered or uploaded through the browser.

The company clarified that the new terms do not change how user data is handled but are intended to provide clearer explanations of Firefox’s data practices.

The updated Terms of Use and Privacy Notice, introduced on Wednesday, aimed to improve transparency about what users agree to when using Firefox.

However, confusion arose over wording that appeared to suggest Mozilla could claim rights over user data.

The backlash led Mozilla to revise its blog post, stating explicitly that it does not own user data or use it beyond what is outlined in the Privacy Notice.

Some critics, including Brendan Eich, CEO of Brave Software, speculated that the new terms indicated a shift toward using Firefox data for AI or advertising purposes.

Mozilla denied this, stating that AI features in Firefox operate locally on user devices and do not send data to Mozilla.

When users opt to use third-party AI chatbots, those services process the data according to their own policies.

Regarding advertising, Mozilla confirmed that Firefox includes ads but only collects and shares data in an anonymized manner.

Users can opt out of data processing for ads through a browser setting.

Mozilla also explained why specific terms like “nonexclusive,” “royalty-free,” and “worldwide” were used, stating that they ensure users retain rights to their data, Firefox remains free, and the browser functions globally.

Despite Mozilla’s clarifications, some users remain skeptical due to the broad wording in the new terms.

With Firefox holding just 2.54% of the global browser market, further controversy could push more users toward competitors like Chrome, Safari, and Edge.