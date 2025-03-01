BUA Cement’s Profit Surges by 48% Amid Rising Costs and Debt Challenges

BUA Cement Plc recorded a remarkable 48.2% increase in pre-tax profit, reaching N99.63 billion for the financial year ending December 31, 2024.

This growth was driven by a 90.54% surge in revenue, which hit N876.47 billion, primarily fueled by strong domestic demand for its bagged cement.

Despite these impressive numbers, the company faced significant cost pressures, particularly in energy and operational expenses, which affected profitability and liquidity.

Key Financial Highlights (2024 vs. 2023)

Revenue: 47 billion ( +90.54% YoY )

47 billion ( ) Cost of Sales: 21 billion ( +108.74% YoY )

21 billion ( ) Gross Profit: 26 billion ( +63.22% YoY )

26 billion ( ) Operating Profit: 30 billion ( +93.17% YoY )

30 billion ( ) Profit After Tax: 91 billion ( +6.41% YoY )

91 billion ( ) Earnings Per Share (EPS): 18 ( +6.34% YoY )

18 ( ) Cash and Cash Equivalents: 75 billion ( -62.35% YoY )

75 billion ( ) Total Assets: 57 trillion ( +29.17% YoY )

57 trillion ( ) Shareholders’ Funds:55 billion (+0.86% YoY)

Revenue Growth vs. Cost Pressures

While BUA Cement’s revenue growth was outstanding, rising operational costs and foreign exchange losses weighed on the bottom line. Cost of sales increased by 108.74%, outpacing revenue growth, resulting in a 14% reduction in gross profit margin to 34.2%.

The main factors behind this margin squeeze include:

Higher energy costs: Cement production is highly energy-intensive, and increased fuel and electricity expenses played a significant role in the cost spike.

Rising maintenance and operational expenses: Increased spending on plant upkeep and logistics further pushed costs upward.

Despite these challenges, operating profit grew by 93.17%, reflecting the company’s resilience. However, a 201.16% rise in finance costs (N60.04 billion) and a 31.66% increase in forex losses (N92.11 billion) limited overall profit growth.

Profitability and Liquidity Concerns

While operating profit rose, profit after tax only increased by 6.41%, leading to a contraction in net profit margin to 8%. This was largely due to higher tax burdens and cost escalations.

Additionally, BUA Cement’s liquidity weakened, with cash and cash equivalents dropping by 62.35% to N84.75 billion. The company’s current ratio declined from 1.06 to 0.65, indicating lower short-term financial flexibility.

Moreover, while total assets grew by 29.17% to N1.57 trillion, shareholders’ funds only rose by 0.86%, highlighting the company’s increasing reliance on debt. This raised its leverage ratio from 3.16 to 4.04, signaling greater financial risk and higher interest obligations.

Key Takeaways

Revenue growth was impressive, but cost pressures remained a challenge.

Energy costs, maintenance expenses, and FX losses significantly impacted profit margins.

Despite strong operating profit, net profit growth was constrained by rising financial costs and tax burdens.

Liquidity declined sharply due to reduced cash reserves, weakening short-term financial stability.

The company’s growing reliance on debt increased its financial risk and interest obligations.

The Way Forward

To sustain profitability and improve financial stability, BUA Cement must adopt cost optimization strategies, including:

Enhancing energy efficiency to mitigate rising fuel and electricity costs.

Implementing better logistics and procurement strategies to control operational expenses.

Strengthening foreign exchange risk management to reduce currency losses.

Improving cash flow management to boost liquidity and reduce reliance on debt.

While BUA Cement remains a dominant player in Nigeria’s cement industry, addressing these financial challenges will be critical to sustaining its growth momentum and enhancing shareholder value in the long run.