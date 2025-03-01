PDP Spokesman Blast APC Leaders Over Claims of Northern Support for Tinubu in 2027

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibrahim Abdullahi, has blast the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, for claiming that northerners will support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

In an interview with Newsmen on Friday, Abdullahi stated that neither Ganduje nor Matawalle has the authority to speak on behalf of the North.

He argued that Ganduje does not command the respect of northerners, including those in his home state, Kano, and accused him of being an opportunist trying to justify his position in the APC.

According to Abdullahi, the North has suffered greatly under APC’s governance, leading to increased poverty and hardship. He insisted that northerners would not repeat the mistake of voting for a party that has failed them.

He urged Ganduje and Matawalle to focus on their responsibilities in government rather than making misleading claims about northern support for Tinubu.

“The APC National Chairman and the Minister of State for Defence are not in a position to speak for the North,” Abdullahi said.

“Ganduje does not have the respect of northerners, not even in Kano, where he comes from. He is simply an opportunist trying to justify his place in the APC. There are 19 states in the North, and Ganduje has never had the regional or national support to speak on behalf of the region.

“If you consider the general opinion of northerners, you will realize that his claims are false. There is no widespread support for APC or Tinubu in the North. The country has been mismanaged under his leadership, and the North is feeling the impact the most.

“In the 2023 election, Tinubu reportedly got 8 million votes, with 5.6 million coming from the North, while the entire South—South-West, South-South, and South-East gave him just over 2 million votes. Now, the same North that supported him is suffering the most. So where does he expect to get votes in 2027?

“The North is speaking loud and clear. These politicians who have sold their souls do not represent the North, and nobody takes them seriously. Instead of making baseless claims, they should focus on delivering the mandate given to them by their party.”