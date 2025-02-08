More drama in Delta as Ned Nwoko’s Kinsmen Pitch Tent With Oborevwori

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Ward 8 comprising Idumuje Unor, Idumuje Ugboko and Aniofu, has passed a vote of implicit confidence in Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State for “his humane leadership style, promotion of peaceful co-existence and sustainable development across the State.”

This was part of resolutions reached at a meeting of the Ward leaders and other stakeholders held at Idumuje Unor in Aniocha North Local Government Area.

Addressing the people, the leader of Ward 8 and former Chairman, of PDP Aniocha North, Ogbuefi Nnamdi Mohanye, expressed joy for the enduring unity among the party members and said the Ward would remain the epicentre of PDP in the Local Government Area and beyond.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Special Duties (Government House), Dr.Ifeanyi Osuoza, said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has the best interests of Ward 8 and other parts of the State at heart. He urged the people to stand resolute for PDP and assured them that they would gain the dividends of democracy through necessary empowerment and social development initiatives.

In a motion for a vote of confidence in the Governor, moved by Sir Jossy Honnah, Executive Assistant on special duties to the Governor and seconded by Comrade Norbert Chiazor, Executive Assistant on Media to the Governor,the stakeholders upheld that Oborevwori deserved their collective support every step of the way ahead of 2027.

The gathering affirmed that Governor Oborevwori had “effectively governed the State barely two years since assumption of office, through the provision of social infrastructure and human capital development.”

On PDP to APC defection of Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North Senatorial District, who hails from Idumuje Ward 8, the members said the Ward, which is one of the largest by voting strength in Aniocha North, remained the traditional home of PDP beginning from the 1990s and expressed optimism that it would keep standing as a stronghold of PDP.

The stakeholders drawn from Idumuje Unor, Idumuje Ugboko and Aniofu, numbering over one thousand, reiterated their loyalty and support to the PDP-led government of Oborevwori.

The meeting also expressed gratitude to the Oborevwori administration for finding some Idumuje indigenes worthy of elective offices and appointments.

While commending Governor Oborevwori for his development efforts so far, the Ward leaders appealed to the State Governor to expedite action towards approval and construction of a strategic access way at Idumuje Unor, Oseji Road named after a former Supreme Court Justice from the community who passed away in 2021.

Also in attendance at the meeting were the Vice Chairman Aniocha North Local Government, Lady Nneka Dibia, SSA Orientation, Mr. Owen Junior Dibia, other appointees, councillors as well as all the executives of PDP Ward 8 led by the Chairman, Comrade Clement Chiazor among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...