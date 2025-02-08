7 Football Talents Emerge for Europe Prospects after Trial by De Gamechanger FC in Anambra

Seven young football talents in Anambra State have been selected for opportunities in European clubs following their success during a three-day trial held in Awka in December, 2024.

The trials which took place at Awka Township Stadium, saw a team of European football professionals watch players of various football clubs in the state, including De Gamechanger FC, DOSAD Sports, and Solution FC, among others, showcase their talents.

The visiting team includes Jorge Forster, a Spanish FIFA Agent; Rene Merilo, the President of FC Metropol, Estonia; and a scouting manager, who were in Anambra at the invitation of their partners, including De Gamechanger FC, Awka.

According to the President of De Game Changer Football Club, a grassroots football academy, who organized the trial, Comrade Obi Emeka Chukwudi, the selected young talents are presently at different stages of documentation and other preparations, ahead of their travel to Europe.

They include Igwe Bethel, Chukwura Francis Nzubechukwu, Gamshishi Nathan Humpani, Orahi Ngutor Kingsley and Ukegbunam Kosisochukwu Prince, from Gamechanger FC, Chekwube and Michael from Ozalla FC, as well as Samson from DOSAD.

Obi said the emergence of the talents marks a milestone in the efforts of the academy to give young football talents within and outside the state an opportunity to vent their potential.

He said the academy is closely monitoring the process and providing every necessary support to the young footballers, to enable them to scale every hurdle in the preparation process.

The grassroots football investor harped on the need for the government and spirited individuals to invest heavily in supporting budding talents in the sports sector to find their feet.

According to him, sports especially football have become very lucrative, constituting a viable avenue through which young people can achieve self-actualization.

“Today, we have people from very poor backgrounds becoming very wealthy through their talents in football just because they were given the opportunity at a very tender age to develop their skills.

“The likes of Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldo De Lima and many others would not have been known if they weren’t supported to find their dreams in soccer.

“That is what we are saying- that government needs to invest in creating facilities where these budding talents can develop themselves and be open to opportunities,” Obi emphasized.

He noted that De Gamechanger FC is poised to continue supporting grassroots football development in Nigeria.

