APC Will Be Swept Aside in 2027 –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ethiope Federal Constituency has sent strong signals to the major opposition party in the state, the All Progressives Congress, APC Delta, ahead of 2027 general elections.

Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Emomotimi Guwor who was the special guest of honour at the official inauguration of the Executive Members of Ethiope Federal Constituency PDP Forum, fired the first salvo by saying that the recent defection by the member representing the constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, will have no negative consequence on the political supremacy of PDP, and that the vacant seat shall be reclaimed sooner than later.

He noted that the presence of all the shakers and movers of Ethiope East and West LGAs politics at the EXCO inauguration clearly indicated that the major opposition party in the state, APC, shall be relegated to the dustbin of political history in Ethiope Federal Constituency, come 2027.

Guwor stressed the need for all Deltans to support the state governor, Dr (Elder) Sheriff Oborevwori, adding that his enviable achievement in mega infrastructure and socioeconomic development across the state cannot be overemphasized.

He assured that Governor Oborevwori has not borrowed money from anywhere in the world and will not borrow from any commercial bank or financial institution to fund any project in 2025, saying that the governor is a super technocrat and prudent manager of State resources.

The ceremony was well attended by prominent politicians and party faithful from the 22 Wards.

The highlight of the inauguration ceremony was a vote of confidence in the state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, by the Ethiope Federal Constituency PDP Forum.

