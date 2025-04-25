Monimichelle Seeks N50 Million, Apology from BSN Over False Lobi Stars Report

Monimichelle Sports Facility Construction Ltd has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to BSN Sports, demanding a public retraction, apology, and N50 million in compensation over a report alleging the company’s role in the relegation of Lobi Stars Football Club and the disappearance of public funds.

In a letter dated April 24, 2025, and addressed to BSN Sports Publisher and CEO, Mr. Niyi Busari, Monimichelle described the report as “false, malicious, and defamatory.” The letter, signed by Chief Rumson Victor Baribote of RV. Baribote Law Practice on behalf of the company, also served as a formal pre-litigation notice.

Monimichelle stated that the delay in completing the sports facility project was due to logistical issues and bureaucratic delays, and emphasized that all challenges were communicated to the government. The company maintained it had acted in good faith and followed all contractual obligations.

The report in question, titled “N1.7 Billion Stadium Scandal: How Monimichelle’s Failed Contract Relegated Lobi Stars and Betrayed Benue Govt,” was published on BSN Sports and has since been removed.

According to the law firm, the article made serious and false allegations that Monimichelle was responsible for Lobi Stars’ relegation and the alleged disappearance of government funds.

The letter states: “The publication is not based on verified facts but is instead filled with misrepresentations and fabrications aimed at damaging our client’s reputation.”

It also accuses BSN Sports of misleading the public and causing harm to the reputation of Monimichelle and its CEO, Chief Ebi Egbe, a figure known for his contributions to sports infrastructure in Nigeria.

The letter warns that if these demands are not met within 72 hours, the company will take legal action, seeking court-ordered damages, an injunction, and a mandatory apology. It also instructs BSN Sports to preserve all records and materials related to the article for possible legal proceedings.

According to the controversial report has been taken down and the associated account suspended.