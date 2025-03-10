Mohamed Salah Wins PFA Fans’ Player of the Month for February

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has won the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for February following his outstanding campaign for Liverpool this season.

The Egyptian helped Liverpool secure four wins and two draws from their six top-flight fixtures during the month, scoring six goals and providing four assists.

Salah saw off competition from Beto, Matheus Cunha, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Yankuba Minteh, and Djed Spence to claim the prize.

The Egyptian currently leads the league’s top scorers chart, having netted 27 times in the competition this season. He also tops the assists chart with 17.