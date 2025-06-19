Mixed Reactions Trail Tinubu’s Visit to Benue After Massacre

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s visit to Benue State, following the massacre of over 200 residents in Yelwata, has triggered widespread backlash.

Nigerians say the visit, which many hoped would bring compassion and accountability, felt more like a political show than a genuine act of solidarity.

Tinubu, who landed in Makurdi on Wednesday, did not make it to Yelwata the epicenter of the tragedy, citing bad roads.

Yet, critics argue that excuse rings hollow, especially when attackers reportedly accessed the same area without hindrance.

Instead of boots on the ground in the grieving community, the President was welcomed with parades by schoolchildren drenched in rain.

A public holiday was declared to mark his arrival an act many described as tone-deaf and performative.

Angry citizens who didn’t hold back, spoke to The News Chronicle:

Seun: “Over 200 lives were lost, and the president chose comfort over compassion. Being a leader isn’t about convenience. If attackers could reach Yelwata, why couldn’t he?”

Samson: “He didn’t even visit the community. How does he grasp the scale of the tragedy from Makurdi? This was just a photo op.”

Ahmed: “During campaigns, they reach every corner of Nigeria. Now for condolence, the road is suddenly too bad? VDM made it there, why not the president?”

Luka (Plateau State): “Two hundred people were slaughtered, yet he didn’t step foot in Yelwata. We only matter when we’re alive.”

Victoria (Benue): “This visit was a mockery. Children, still mourning, stood in the rain singing for a president who couldn’t visit the grieving community. It’s disgraceful.”

Grace (Benue State University): “A public holiday while we mourn? That’s when I knew nothing meaningful would come from this visit.”

Samuel: “Bad roads? They have SUVs and convoys. This visit proves they don’t care.”

Chisom: “Look at the pictures, survivors looked uncomfortable. The visit was staged. He came to wave, not to mourn.”

The President’s visit, instead of bringing comfort, appears to have deepened the wounds of a grieving people, turning what should have been a moment of national mourning into one of national disappointment.