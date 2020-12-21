Minister of sports speaks on when the national stadium in surulere would be ready

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare assures that the National Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, should be available for use, beginning from March 2021.

The minister said that the contractors are working as quick as possible and has assured him of meeting the deadline as it concerns the renovation.

Speaking to reporters he said: “This arrangement is under the adoption initiative which is a public-private model that we developed. We were able to pitch that as a ministry and government to the private sector and we found a philanthropist and lover of sport, Sir Adebutu Keshington, who was convinced about the proposal. He’s somebody that has the youth of this country at heart and he has done so much to support youth sport development.

“By extension, we also want to thank Alhaji Aliko Dongote of Dangote Group by providing similar fund for the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, which should be ready hopefully by March and have our national team play there.”

“The ministry has department of facility and it is building a template for maintenance of the stadium. We have facility manager from the private sector that will work with our department of facility. Maintaining this is critical and we are going to take it very serious.”

The national stadium was used to host lots of international fixtures including the1980 and 2000 African Cup of Nations final.