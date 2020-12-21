Police Tried To Kill My Brother-In-Law To Erase Evidence – Widow Of Murdered Rivers’ Resident, Jimoh Reveals

Portharcourt – The wife of late Abiodun Jimoh who was shot dead over the weekend by a trigger-happy Police Sergeant attached to Elelenwo Police Divisional headquarters, Rivers State, Omolara Jimoh, spoken for the first time since the death of her husband late Friday night.

The deceased, Abiodun Jimoh a native of Kwara state is a staff of INTELS in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State and is survived by his wife and three children aged six, four, and one year.

The late Abiodun and his brothers were said to be on a motorbike going back to the house when they were stopped by Police officers on a patrol on the fateful day.

The Policemen were said to have searched them and seen nothing except their ID cards, iPhone and other handsets.

Narrating the incident to TNC correspondent on Monday, the young widow said one of the Police officers allegedly asked her husband and the brother to bail themselves but they told the officer that they had only 1500 naira left with them.

“Other Police officers told the officer who reportedly shot my husband dead to let them go since nothing incriminating was found on them but the officer refused. He started hitting my brother-in-law with the head of his gun and my husband ran into the Police station to alert other policemen. It was he was doing so that the policemen shot him on the leg,” she revealed.

Noting that the late Abiodun did not die immediately, Omolara regretted that her husband was taken to three different hospitals but they declined to attend to him and on their way to one of the hospital, her husband died.

She however alleged that the rough way the police officers drove their van in which her brother-in-law was, after discovering that her husband was dead, was in an attempt to kill him so as to the cover the death of her husband.

The widow, who is still in shock over the untimely death of her husband, wants the Police high authorities to bring the said Police officer and his men to book.

Meanwhile, the River State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan on Sunday, led top officials of the State Police Command on a condolence visit to the family of late Abiodun Jimoh.

CP Mukan while commiserating with the family, promised that justice will be done in the matter.

“The said officer has started facing his internal disciplinary measures at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the Command and immediately investigation is completed, he will be arraigned in court to face the law.

Recall that it’s been more than one week the Rivers Commissioner of Police, CP Mukan promised that the alleged Police officer who killed the tricycle driver Chukwuma Nnorom at Rukpokwu will be arraigned in court since his orderly room trial started immediately.