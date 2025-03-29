Minister of Police Affairs Condemns Killing of Northern Travelers in Edo State

The Minister of Police Affairs, Senator (Dr.) Ibrahim Gaidam has strongly condemned the killing of northern travelers in Edo State, calling it an unacceptable act of violence.

He assured the victims’ families and affected communities that justice would be served.

In response, the Minister has directed security agencies to carry out a thorough and urgent investigation to identify and arrest those responsible.

He emphasized that the perpetrators must face the full force of the law to prevent such incidents in the future.

He urged Nigerians to remain calm and avoid any form of retaliation, stressing the importance of peaceful coexistence and unity among all ethnic and religious groups.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting lives and property, the Minister assured the public that security measures would be strengthened to prevent similar attacks.

He also called for better collaboration between security agencies and local communities to improve intelligence gathering and enhance security.