Sokoto Police Prepare for Peaceful Eid Celebration with Increased Security Measures

The Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, has ordered all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs), and tactical units to take proactive steps to ensure safety during the upcoming Eid-Fitr celebrations.

The directive includes increased intelligence gathering and raids on criminal hideouts to prevent any disruptions during the festivities.

The police will also deploy patrol vehicles, officers, and anti-riot equipment, including water cannons, to key locations across the state.

Security will be strengthened at entry and exit points, with officers working alongside other security agencies to maintain peace.

CP Ahmed Musa urged Muslim faithful to celebrate responsibly, respect one another, and report any suspicious activities to the police.