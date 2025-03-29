Military Denies Claims of Poisonous Food and Unclean Water for Soldiers

The Joint Task Force Operation Fansan Yamma has dismissed reports that soldiers in Zamfara and Katsina states are being served unsafe food and water, calling the allegations “false and misleading.”

In a statement on Friday, the Coordinator of the Joint Media Coordination Centre, Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, reassured the public that the military prioritizes the well-being of its troops.

“All meals provided to soldiers are prepared by trained cooks from the Nigerian Army Corps of Supply and Transport, following strict hygiene and nutrition standards,” he said.

He also explained that the drinking water for soldiers comes from boreholes built by the Nigerian Army Engineers and meets all health regulations.

Addressing concerns about unpaid allowances, Abdullahi clarified that the Defence Headquarters has consistently made payments.

“So far, operational allowances have been paid up to February 2025, with only March allowances still pending. These will be paid by the end of the month,” he added.

Regarding delays in troop rotations, he attributed them to manpower shortages but assured that structured redeployments are being arranged.

The task force urged media outlets to report responsibly and avoid spreading false information that could affect troop morale.

“We encourage the media to practice balanced journalism and avoid spreading unverified claims that could undermine the sacrifices of our brave soldiers,” Abdullahi concluded.