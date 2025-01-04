Microsoft to Invest $80 Billion in Data Centers for AI Expansion

Microsoft is set to allocate $80 billion in fiscal year 2025 to enhance its global data center infrastructure.

This investment aims to support artificial intelligence (AI) workloads by constructing data centers capable of training AI models and running cloud-based AI applications worldwide.

A large portion of this funding will go towards projects in the United States, as noted by Microsoft Vice Chair Brad Smith.

As AI technology continues to evolve, Microsoft envisions it as a key driver of productivity across various industries.

The company has been in discussions with OpenAI about building an advanced facility to house an AI supercomputer, with a projected cost exceeding $100 billion.

However, rising energy demands from AI systems may challenge data center operations in the coming years.

