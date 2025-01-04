Uber CEO Steps Down from Aurora Innovation Board

Dara Khosrowshahi, the CEO of Uber, has stepped down from the board of Aurora Innovation, a self-driving truck technology company.

The decision, effective Tuesday, follows Khosrowshahi’s desire to focus more on his role at Uber and lessen his commitments to external boards.

Despite his departure, the company clarified that there were no conflicts with Aurora.

Khosrowshahi’s involvement with Aurora dates back to 2020 when Uber transferred its self-driving unit, Uber ATG, to Aurora and invested $400 million.

As part of the agreement, he joined Aurora’s board.

Uber maintains a connection to Aurora through Uber Freight, but also collaborates with another autonomous truck company, Waabi.

Shailen Bhatt, a senior executive from AtkinsRéalis, will join the board in Khosrowshahi’s place.

This change follows a recent announcement that Nolan Shenai, Aurora’s general counsel, will also step down in January, with Ossa Fisher taking over his duties temporarily.

