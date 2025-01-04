Social Commentator Calls Out Timaya for “Ungrateful” Statement

A social commentator, Ossai Ovie Success, has expressed disappointment and annoyance over a recent statement made by Nigerian musician Timaya.

In a video, Timaya claimed that his home state of Bayelsa has not done anything for him, prompting Success to call for an apology.

Success argued that Timaya’s statement was unjustified, given the support he has received from the state government and the people of Bayelsa. As someone who has often referenced his Bayelsa roots in his music, Timaya should be grateful for the opportunities he has received, Success contended.

The commentator pointed out that Timaya has failed to use his platform to help the youths of Bayelsa, despite having the connections and resources to do so. Success cited Don Jazzy, who has successfully promoted young musicians from Delta State through his record label, as an example for Timaya to follow.

Success also highlighted the fact that Timaya has benefited financially from organizing concerts in Bayelsa, including a recent January 1st concert where he thanked Governor Diri for his support. This, Success argued, makes Timaya’s statement all the more surprising and ungrateful.

The social commentator emphasized that the people of Bayelsa have every right to question Timaya’s inability to give back to his community. As a native of Bayelsa, Timaya should acknowledge the support he has received and use his platform to promote young musicians and entrepreneurs, he added.

Success concluded by calling on Timaya to apologize for his statement and make amends with the people of Bayelsa. By doing so, Timaya can show his appreciation for the support he has received and demonstrate his commitment to giving back to his community, Ossai said.

The controversy surrounding Timaya’s statement has sparked a wider debate about the responsibilities of celebrities towards their communities. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Timaya will respond to the criticism and whether he will take steps to make amends with the people of Bayelsa.

