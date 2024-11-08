Microsoft Outlook Introduces AI Themes for Enhanced Personalization  

Microsoft has unveiled a new feature for Outlook that leverages generative AI to create custom themes.

This update is available to users with Copilot Pro consumer subscriptions and business accounts with Copilot enabled. It can be accessed on iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, and the web.

The feature, known as Themes by Copilot, allows users to craft themes inspired by over 100 global locations or even their own surroundings.

These themes can be set to update dynamically, whether hourly, daily, weekly, or monthly. Users also have the option to choose different styles for their themes, including realistic, oil painting, or cartoon formats.

For those who enable location permissions, the “My Location” theme offers visuals tailored to their current environment, updating automatically based on travel or changing weather conditions.

These AI-generated themes can be customized through Outlook’s Appearance Settings, offering a new layer of personalization akin to decorating a workspace.

Although this feature doesn’t add new functionalities, it gives Outlook users a creative edge over competitors like Gmail, which lacks AI themes.

The announcement coincides with Microsoft’s recent integration of AI tools into other apps, such as Notepad and Paint, which now offer advanced content rewriting and image editing capabilities.