English FA Investigates EPL Manager Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct

The English Football Association (FA) has launched an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct involving a Premier League manager, a minor reportedly under the age of 16, and two other women.

According to BBC Sport, although an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment involving three women has begun, the identity of the manager remains undisclosed, and he continues to manage his team during this period.

One of the alleged victims told the BBC that despite being underage, the FA initially declined to investigate the assault, accusing the system of failing to protect girls and women.

Reports from The Athletic confirm that the FA has initiated its investigation following an initial lack of action by police after the victims filed their complaints.

According to another source, the accused manager was reportedly investigated in 2021 regarding allegations of sexually abusing a 15-year-old in the 1990s.

However, no further action was taken at the time due to legislation specifying that incidents of “unlawful sexual intercourse” between 1956 and 2004 required a complaint to be filed within a year if the alleged victim was a girl aged 13 to 15.

An FA spokesperson stated, “We investigate and assess all allegations and concerns about individuals who may pose a risk of harm to children and adults at risk in football and, where applicable, can impose proportionate safeguarding measures in accordance with FA safeguarding regulations.”

