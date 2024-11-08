Google Plans to Enhance Call Screening with AI-Driven Replies  

Google is reportedly working on expanding the capabilities of its Call Screening feature by introducing AI-powered responses.

This potential upgrade, discovered in the Google Phone app, hints at a system where users can receive suggested replies tailored to the nature of incoming calls.

Currently, the Call Screening feature uses Google Assistant to interact with callers, offering predefined responses based on the context of the call.

For instance, if the call concerns an appointment, the app provides options like “Confirm” or “Cancel appointment.”

The new update aims to further streamline this process by leveraging advanced AI technology, possibly powered by Google’s Gemini Nano model.

This innovation would enable more dynamic and relevant responses, even in situations where the caller remains silent.

Google’s Call Screening is available on Pixel devices across several countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and Japan.

This feature enhances user experience by handling calls efficiently, reducing interruptions while ensuring essential communications are not missed.

With AI increasingly integrated into everyday tools, Google continues to refine its offerings, making communication more intuitive and seamless.

