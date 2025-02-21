Chinese Investors Seek Partnership with Niger State in Agriculture and Mining

A delegation of Chinese investors has expressed interest in partnering with the Niger State Government to boost development in the agriculture and mining sectors.

The delegation leader made this known on Thursday during Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago’s courtesy visit to former Vice President Mohammed Namadi Sambo at his office in Abuja.

He stated that the investors could provide various services, including consultancy, to support the state’s key initiatives, particularly in agriculture and road infrastructure.

The leader of the Chinese investors explained that they chose Niger State for this partnership because of its leading role in agricultural development and its vast mineral deposits.

He further mentioned that the collaboration would be based on equity, covering financing, equipment, and expertise to ensure success.

In response, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago welcomed the proposal and assured the investors of a business-friendly environment in Niger State.

He emphasized that the state is rich in agricultural potential and mineral resources, many of which remain untapped.

The governor also highlighted efforts by the state government to maximize these resources through agricultural mechanization, particularly in crop production and livestock development.

During the meeting, a model of an extensive agricultural development project covering 2,000 hectares in Turkey focusing on grain production, livestock, and value chain development—was presented to the governor.

Former Vice President Mohammed Namadi Sambo praised Governor Bago for his policies aimed at accelerating the growth and development of Niger State.