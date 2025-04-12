Meta Appoints Former Trump Adviser and Stripe CEO to Its Board Amid Strategic Shift

Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has announced the expansion of its board of directors with the addition of two high-profile figures: Dina Powell McCormick, a former White House official under President Donald Trump, and Patrick Collison, CEO and co-founder of Stripe, one of the world’s most prominent fintech companies.

The appointments, revealed on Friday, signal a strategic recalibration at Meta as it navigates an increasingly complex political and economic landscape. According to a company statement, both new members will officially assume their board positions on April 15.

Who is Dina Powell McCormick?

Dina Powell McCormick brings extensive political and financial experience to Meta’s board. She served as deputy national security adviser under President Donald Trump between 2017 and 2018. Her earlier government roles include a tenure as Assistant Secretary of State during President George W. Bush’s administration, working under then-Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Beyond her political resume, Powell McCormick is also a seasoned finance executive. She currently serves as vice chair, president, and head of global client services at BDT & MSD Partners, an investment firm formed through the 2023 merger of BDT Capital and Michael Dell’s MSD Partners. Prior to this role, she spent over 16 years at Goldman Sachs, eventually becoming a partner.

Her appointment comes as Meta appears to be building stronger ties with conservative political figures. Powell McCormick is married to Sen. Dave McCormick, a Republican from Pennsylvania who assumed office in January 2025. The couple has been photographed with former President Trump and Elon Musk – an advisor to the Trump administration – at high-profile public events, highlighting their close alignment with GOP leadership.

Meta’s Shifting Political Strategy

Powell McCormick’s addition is part of a broader trend at Meta that suggests a pivot toward warmer relations with Republicans. This follows Meta’s controversial history with political moderation and content regulation, especially during the Trump presidency.

Earlier this year, Meta made headlines by scaling back its commitment to fact-checking political content. Around the same time, the company also welcomed Dana White, President of the UFC and a longtime ally of Trump, to its board. These moves came despite Trump previously labeling Meta as “the enemy of the people” during an interview in 2024.

The inclusion of Powell McCormick, a Republican insider with Wall Street credentials, may help Meta rebuild bridges with conservative lawmakers and regain trust from right-leaning users who have long criticized the platform for alleged censorship.

Patrick Collison: The Fintech Visionary

Joining Powell McCormick on Meta’s board is Patrick Collison, the Irish entrepreneur and co-founder of Stripe, a major player in the global digital payments ecosystem. Under Collison’s leadership, Stripe has grown into a $65 billion company, playing a key role in facilitating online commerce for millions of businesses worldwide.

Collison’s expertise in fintech and innovation aligns with Meta’s long-term ambition to build out digital commerce infrastructure across its social media platforms and in the metaverse. His appointment is seen as a strategic move to boost Meta’s credibility in the payments and financial technology sectors.

In a statement, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg praised both new members for their deep experience supporting entrepreneurs and scaling businesses. Zuckerberg himself has recently been more publicly engaged with U.S. politics, including a visit to the White House following Trump’s re-election and the purchase of a $23 million property in Washington, D.C., as reported by Politico.

What This Means for Meta

The dual appointments of Powell McCormick and Collison reflect Meta’s evolving strategy to solidify political alliances while enhancing its fintech capabilities. The move underscores the tech giant’s effort to remain influential and adaptable amid political shifts and growing regulatory pressures.

As Meta prepares for its next phase of growth – including deeper investments in AI, virtual reality, and e-commerce – having board members with diverse experience across policy and technology could prove pivotal.