11 Arraigned for Smuggling Over 800 Firearms and 112,500 Rounds of Ammunition Into Nigeria

The National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), under the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), has arraigned 11 suspects for illegally importing 844 firearms and 112,500 rounds of ammunition. The weapons were hidden in a 40-foot container and intercepted at Onne Port in June 2024.

According to a statement on Friday by the NCCSALW’s Director of Strategic Communications and Information, Group Captain Pius Okwuego, the suspects were arraigned on Friday, April 4, 2025, at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The case is filed under charge number FHC/ABJ/CR/463/2024 and involves Ali Samson Ofoma and 10 others.

During the hearing, the prosecution amended the charges and added a new defendant, Ejiofor Ogbu Jude. The 11 accused are now facing a six-count charge, including conspiracy to illegally import firearms, use of forged documents (a falsified Bill of Lading), and transporting weapons in a way that threatens national security.

These offenses violate various provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, the Firearms Act, and the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

The prosecution, led by NCCSALW’s Director of Legal Services, Mrs. Chioma Onuegbu, called its second witness, retired Major General AD Chinoko. He was questioned by the prosecution and cross-examined by lawyers representing the first and second defendants.

The case has been adjourned to May 9, 2025, to allow the cross-examination of the witness by the lawyers of the third to eleventh defendants.

On the same day, the court will also hear the third bail application filed on behalf of the first and second defendants.