October 13, 2025 - 11:22 AM

Marcus Rashfordâ€™s Â£15 Million Mansion Turns Into Costly Headache

Sports
â€” By: Ken Ibenne

â€”

Marcus Rashfordâ€™s Â£15 Million Mansion Turns Into Costly Headache

Marcus Rashford’s Cheshire dream of a luxury home has turned into a multi-million-pound headache as expenses go over Â£15 million.

Manchester United forward, now on loan at Barcelona, purchased the property in 2020 for Â£2.25 million, but five years later the project is unfinished amid construction delays, financial wrangling, and flood circumstances.

 

Environmental problems and ongoing aesthetic alterations have plagued the opulent five-bedroom house with a pool, fitness center, garden, and guest apartment; this makes it one of the most expensive private developments nearby.

 

Though Rashford has invested several million in the land,Â The News ChronicleÂ learnt that it is frustratingly slow in progress. His financial team has been charged. Local people have also protested about flooding, noise, and overgrown weeds from the site, calling the conditionÂ “never-ending.”Â After auditing, the project will reveal how costs escalated so sharply.

 

Insiders estimate that annual maintenance and management expensesâ€”even prior to completionâ€”exceed Â£1 million. Although construction on the home restarted recently, progress is slow, and Rashford now worries the ultimate worth of the building might not support the expenditure.

 

Contractor Noble Projects has dismissed significant hurdles; managing director Ben Smith confirms the company’s continuing dedication to completing the construction to the greatest standards.

 

The project has developed into a cautionary story as Rashford concentrates on his career in Spain and a possible permanent Barcelona deal in 2026 regarding the underlying dangers of luxury real estate development, even for the wealthiest athletes in the world.

Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
