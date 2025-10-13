spot_img
October 13, 2025 - 11:22 AM

Pepe Says Ronaldo Can Keep Playing for Years as 40-Year-Old Star Defies Age

Sports
— By: Ken Ibenne

Cristiano Ronaldo’s football story is still unfolding at 40, with former Real Madrid teammate Pepe insisting the Portuguese legend could play “for many more years.”

Ronaldo remains a dominant force for Al-Nassr, having started the season with four goals in four matches while keeping his sights on the 2026 World Cup.

 

Ronaldo’s longevity results from unmatched discipline: elite training, a rigorous diet, and cutting-edge recovery methods working together. He is motivated through leadership and consistency and has changed his emphasis from seeking records to team success.

 

Sharing more than ten years of success with Ronaldo, Pepe lauded his buddy’s great effort. “Cristiano keeps breaking barriers,” he told beIN Sports, noting that football will feel emptier the day Ronaldo retires.

 

Their legacy consists of Champions League trophies with Real Madrid and Euro 2016 and Nations League triumphs with Portugal—a collaboration based on excellence and respect.

 

Once questioned, Ronaldo’s choice to join Al-Nassr has now turned out to be fruitful. Based on his tactical intelligence and positional mastery, former England player Joe Cole even foresees he might play into his mid-40s.

 

Top talent investments made by Al-Nassr have supported Cristiano Ronaldo’s leadership and helped him to stay central to the club’s goals by controlling his schedule. Winning the AFC Champions League and captaining Portugal at the 2026 World Cup are the next goals for him.

 

Ronaldo still represents resilience, ambition, and skill for supporters all around—a reminder that real greatness knows no termination date.

